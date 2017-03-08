Cheese Championships Come To LambeauWednesday, March 8GREEN BAY, Wi...
GREEN BAY, Wi Judges will be naming the best cheeses in the nation at Lambeau Field this week. The 19th Biennial U.S. Championship Cheese Contest kicked off yesterday inside the atrium of the football stadium.
