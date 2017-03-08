Blanche's 101st Birthday Blood Drive
She's been a fixture as a volunteer at the Red Cross Blood Center in Green Bay every Thursday for 40 years. And now as Blanche Baudhuin prepares to turn 101, the Red Cross wants the community to celebrate her.
