Arthritis class finding a new home
An update on a group of elderly women, some in their 90s, who learned in January their long-time arthritis exercise class through St. Mary's Hospital fell victim to budget cuts. Their exercises mirror their range of emotions since the moment the women wondered if they would ever be together again.
