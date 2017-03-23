Appleton may become next city with pa...

Appleton may become next city with parking meters payable through phone

1 hr ago

Appleton hopes to prevent that with an app called Passport that allows people to pay for any Appleton parking meter through their phone with just a 15 cent added fee. "As technology changes, it makes it easier for people to put it right at their fingertips, at their phone," said Appleton Communications Director Chad Doran.

