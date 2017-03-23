Appleton may become next city with parking meters payable through phone
Appleton hopes to prevent that with an app called Passport that allows people to pay for any Appleton parking meter through their phone with just a 15 cent added fee. "As technology changes, it makes it easier for people to put it right at their fingertips, at their phone," said Appleton Communications Director Chad Doran.
