Appleton coffee shop expanding, adding brewery in Green Bay
When the Hinterland Brewery leaves the building on Dousman Street for a new location near Lambeau Field after Saturday the new tenants, will be ready to go-- with their own plans to operate Copper State Brewing, a cousin company to a popular Appleton coffee shop. "What we're trying to do is put our own stamp on a building that's been here as a brewery for a long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC