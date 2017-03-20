Alice In Dairyland Finalists NamedSaturday, March 18GREEN BAY, Wi...

GREEN BAY, Wi The six finalists for the next Alice In Dairyland were announced on Friday in Green Bay. The young women competing for the title are Kelly Wilfert of Two Rivers, Alexis Dunham of Westby, Abriele Backhuas of Kewaskum, Jenna Crayton of Oak Creek , Crystal Siemers-Peterman of Cleveland and Kaitlyn Riley of Gays Mills.

