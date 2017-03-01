Airport's International Terminal Exceeding Expectations
During the near seven months it was open in 2016, the International Arrivals Terminal at Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport saw 277 aircrafts clear U.S. customs. Airport Director Tom Miller says that exceeded expectations, since the U.S. Customs and Border Protection typically does not clear more than 400 aircraft per year at any given facility.
