4.5 tons of cheese headed to Paul's Pantry
Paul's Pantry in Green Bay will soon be getting four-and-a-half tons of cheese, thanks to this week's National Cheese Championship at Lambeau Field. It's the largest cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the nation, so many cheesemakers say winning does wonders for their business.
