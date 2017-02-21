YWCA Creates Safe Space for Racism Dialogue
Guest speaker Mohammed Bey addressed the public and community leaders at the Green Bay YWCA Stand Against Racism Series Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Guest speaker Mohammed Bey addressed the public and community leaders at the Green Bay YWCA Stand Against Racism Series Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC