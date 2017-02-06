Wisconsin student abandons pro-white group
A University of Wisconsin student trying to form a pro-white group has abandoned his efforts after intense backlash from other students and university officials. American Freedom Party National Chairman William Johnson confirmed Monday that Daniel Dropik is no longer forming a Madison chapter after an Associated Press reporter noticed the group's website had been made private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
