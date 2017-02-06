Walker denies rumor that he's interested in Trump Cabinet
Gov. Scott Walker is repeating his insistence that he will not join President Donald Trump's Cabinet. Walker told reporters Monday in Green Bay that he is "not going to be in the Cabinet."
