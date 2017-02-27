Vintage Shop Hop hits Janesville
Shoppers from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will be able to get their retail fix Friday and Saturday at the Vintage Shop Hop, a two-state, two-day shopping event to help stimulate locally owned artisan shops during the slow season, according to a Vintage Shop Hop news release. "The idea was simply to give the shopper a reason to call their friends and spend the day shopping for vintage decor in their own backyard," event coordinator Ann Campos said.
