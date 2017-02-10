Top StoryAmerican Red Cross puts on T...

Top StoryAmerican Red Cross puts on Throwback Prom 2017

Saturday Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

Adults in Northeast Wisconsin are about to relive their high school days by pulling out that tuxedo and dress that has been sitting in the back of their closets for years in preparation for the second annual Throwback Prom, a benefit for the American Red Cross. taking place tonight from 6:30 - 11:30 p.m. at Green Bay Distillery.

