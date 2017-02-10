Top StoryAmerican Red Cross puts on Throwback Prom 2017
Adults in Northeast Wisconsin are about to relive their high school days by pulling out that tuxedo and dress that has been sitting in the back of their closets for years in preparation for the second annual Throwback Prom, a benefit for the American Red Cross. taking place tonight from 6:30 - 11:30 p.m. at Green Bay Distillery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC