Top Story2017 CrossFit Ice Bowl compe...

Top Story2017 CrossFit Ice Bowl competition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

More than one-hundred athletes came to compete in hopes to show off their skills and possibly win one of the cash prizes. The competition is held at one of the local boxes, CrossFit Green Bay, and is broken up into three categories per gender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Sat The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb 2 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan 27 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan 15 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan 12 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 10 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,750 • Total comments across all topics: 278,583,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC