Schmitt Removal Hearing Tonight
The Green Bay City Council will be holding a special meeting Monday night at City Hall to review a request for Mayor Jim Schmitt's removal of office. City Council President Tom De Wane says they'll likely go into closed session at some point for discussion and then come out and vote.
