Rep. Gallagher Feels Urgency During First Month In Office
Except for a very brief period during the Bush administration, the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20 marked the first time since President Dwight D. Eisenhower was in office that the Republican Party had solid control over the Presidency, the Senate and the House, newly elected U. S. Representative Mike Gallagher, Green Bay, ... (more)
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
