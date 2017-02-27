Possible Changes to Packers Parking
One Green Bay Alderman is proposing a way to cut back on the number of drunk drivers on the roads after a Packers game. "Are we really going to complain that a car is sitting on a lawn or on the street for 24 hours after a Packers game, when it might avoid someone driving home drunk...I don't think so."
