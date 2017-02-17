Policing Challenges When Helping the Mentally Ill
The Green Bay Police Department receives calls dealing with mental health on a weekly basis and they had nearly 600 emergency medical commitments within the city, last year alone. In the latest episode of Green Bay Crime Captain Todd LePine talks about the three biggest problems officers face when dealing with the mentally ill and policing.
