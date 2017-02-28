Phoseon to exhibit LED curing solutions at Converters Expo
Phoseon will showcase the latest UV LED curing solutions for printing applications at the upcoming Converters Expo 2017 event in Green Bay, WI, USA. Phoseon will exhibit at booth number 45. The event allows visitors to learn how Phoseon LED technology is a suitable fit for printing applications due to the compact size, ease of integration, and high intensity output achieved through optimized LED thermal management.
Read more at Label & Narrow Web.
