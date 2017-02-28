Phoseon to exhibit LED curing solutio...

Phoseon to exhibit LED curing solutions at Converters Expo

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Label & Narrow Web

Phoseon will showcase the latest UV LED curing solutions for printing applications at the upcoming Converters Expo 2017 event in Green Bay, WI, USA. Phoseon will exhibit at booth number 45. The event allows visitors to learn how Phoseon LED technology is a suitable fit for printing applications due to the compact size, ease of integration, and high intensity output achieved through optimized LED thermal management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb 4 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb 2 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan '17 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan '17 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan '17 Brian 79
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC