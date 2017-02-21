Phoenix women still alive for title
An incredible run of 18 consecutive regular season Horizon League championships for the Green Bay Phoenix women looked like it might come to an end after a loss last Friday at UW Milwaukee, dropping GB two games behind Wright State with three to play. But on Monday, Green Bay helped themselves and got some help to stay in the race.
