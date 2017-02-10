Phoenix women back on track
When you win over 90% of conference games under Head Coach Kevin Borseth, it was understandable for outsiders to get edgy when the Green Bay Phoenix dropped two straight road games to Oakland and Detroit last weekend, knocking the ladies out of first place in the Horizon League. Returning to the Kress Events Center Thursday night, the Phoenix women got back on track with a 79-60 win over visiting Cleveland State.
