Phoenix women back on track

Phoenix women back on track

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

When you win over 90% of conference games under Head Coach Kevin Borseth, it was understandable for outsiders to get edgy when the Green Bay Phoenix dropped two straight road games to Oakland and Detroit last weekend, knocking the ladies out of first place in the Horizon League. Returning to the Kress Events Center Thursday night, the Phoenix women got back on track with a 79-60 win over visiting Cleveland State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb 4 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb 2 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan 27 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan 15 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan 12 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan '17 Brian 79
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC