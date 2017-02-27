Pediatric Patients Get Teddy Bear Surprise
It was nothing but smiles at one area medical center after a special delivery by a local hockey team Monday. Green Bay Gamblers hockey players surprised the pediatric unit at Aurora BayCare Medical Center with bags of stuffed toy bears that were collected from Saturday night's 18th annual Teddy Bear Toss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC