Pavement temperature plays big role i...

Pavement temperature plays big role in ice covered streets

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The roads iced over rather quickly Friday afternoon, causing a lot of accidents out on the roadways in Brown County. The city of Green Bay did pre-treat the roads Thursday in anticipation of the weather and have been out all day re-salting the roads, but those freezing temps are making it especially tough Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb 4 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb 2 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan 27 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan '17 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan '17 Brian 79
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC