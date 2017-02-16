Orville J. Sowatzki, Janesville, WI

Orville J. Sowatzki, Janesville, WI

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Orville J. Sowatzki, 83, of Janesville died February 15, 2017 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. Orville was born on July 3, 1933 in Benson County, ND, the son of Emil and Bertha Sowatzki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb 4 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb 2 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan 27 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan '17 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan '17 Brian 79
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC