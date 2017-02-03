Monster Trucks XL Tour 2017 5 mins ago
The largest monster truck show in the region is coming to the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena in Green Bay Friday and Saturday, February 3 & 4 with a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows on Saturday. The show features the world famous "BIGFOOT," "REPTOID," "HOTSY," "BIG DAWG" and "TAILGATOR."
