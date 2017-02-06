Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states
A meteor over Lake Michigan lit up the sky Monday morning across several states in the Midwest. Dashcam video from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the night about 1:30 a.m. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.
