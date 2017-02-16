Mayor Moves To Stop Removal EffortGREEN BAY (WTAQ) - Green Bay Mayor...
Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt wants a judge to stop a proceeding which could result in his removal from office. Schmitt was convicted of three misdemeanor counts for improperly accepting and reporting campaign donations.
