Major Re-Dedevelopment Project Still On Track
The developers for the Hotel Northland are no longer asking for a new $500,000 loan from the city of Green Bay. The developers say in the past two weeks they've found out they'll be receiving more money than expected in historic tax credits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Jan 18
|bogeyman
|2
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC