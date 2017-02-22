Klenke Named Chief Legal Counsel at Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner's Office
Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance Ted Nickel has appointed Charlotte Klenke to serve as chief legal counsel at the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance . Klenke previously was the associate general counsel for Schneider National Inc., in Green Bay, Wis.
