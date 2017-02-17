Highway Crash Claims One Life
Officials say a northbound pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound sedan and then a southbound pickup truck. The driver of the southbound sedan, an 81-year-old Green Bay man, was extracted from his vehicle and died from head injuries while in route to the hospital.
