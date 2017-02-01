Green Bay Police search for suspect who may be armed; schools on lockdown
A spokesperson from the Green Bay Area Public School District says Franklin Middle School and Chappell Elementary School are in "secure the building" mode at this time. That means all students will remain inside the building, and classes will continue as normal.
