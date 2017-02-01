Green Bay Police search for suspect w...

Green Bay Police search for suspect who may be armed; schools on lockdown

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A spokesperson from the Green Bay Area Public School District says Franklin Middle School and Chappell Elementary School are in "secure the building" mode at this time. That means all students will remain inside the building, and classes will continue as normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new 30 min Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan 27 Lolo 5
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Jan 18 bogeyman 2
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan 15 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan 12 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 10 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC