Green Bay Aldermen Call Out Mayor Schmitt
Three Green Bay Alderman recently discovered they are no longer being looked at for campaign violations by Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Bruce Landgraf. De Wane says he spoke with Mayor Jim Schmitt Tuesday and Schmitt told him that he requested the probe because he was asked to by a constituent.
