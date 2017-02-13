Gamblers feel the Force

The Green Bay Gamblers swept both games of a long road trip to Fargo, North Dakota over the weekend, beating the Force 1-0 on Friday night and coming from behind to take a 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday. The victories give the Gamblers 48 points on the season, five points out of the 4th and final playoff spot in the USHL's Eastern Conference.

