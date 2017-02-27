February Warmth Shatters Multiple Records
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service's Green Bay branch says Green Bay's unseasonably warm February has shattered multiple local records. Last says the 65 degree temperature recorded on February 22 was the warmest Green Bay has ever seen in February.
