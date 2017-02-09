Eyesore west-side thoroughfare needs upgrade
Eyesore west-side thoroughfare needs upgrade A grocery store, new retail and the revitalization of various properties are among hopes for the Velp Avenue corridor. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2kSvR8m A vacant building at the intersection of Velp and Military avenues, where the city is hoping to foster new development.
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
