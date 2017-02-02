East Town cinemas will close Feb. 10

East Town cinemas will close Feb. 10

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

East Town cinemas will close Feb. 10 The era of $3 movie tickets comes to an end in Green Bay Feb. 10. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2k6q4uQ The interior of the East Town Mall in Green Bay. The Budget Cinemas - East Town will close at the end of business on Feb. 9. GREEN BAY - The discount movie theater in the East Town Mall will close after the credits roll on the last screening Feb. 9. "It will be business as usual until then," said Laine Kaplowitz, Landmark Theatres director of publicity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Thu Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan 27 Lolo 5
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Jan 18 bogeyman 2
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan 15 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan 12 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 10 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC