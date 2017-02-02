East Town cinemas will close Feb. 10 The era of $3 movie tickets comes to an end in Green Bay Feb. 10. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2k6q4uQ The interior of the East Town Mall in Green Bay. The Budget Cinemas - East Town will close at the end of business on Feb. 9. GREEN BAY - The discount movie theater in the East Town Mall will close after the credits roll on the last screening Feb. 9. "It will be business as usual until then," said Laine Kaplowitz, Landmark Theatres director of publicity.

