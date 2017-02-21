Downtown Green Bay YMCA Receives Large Donation

The renovated facility will feature an open-concept design, family adventure center, upgrades to the pool, track and gymnastics room. "It's the kind of generosity that really helps make this type of project become a reality and there's along with the hundreds of other contributors to this campaign is really allowed us to do this major renovation," said Steve Harty, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay YMCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.