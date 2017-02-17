City Council Attorney: Mayor Hearing Should Proceed
The battle between Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt and the City Council has shifted from the council chambers to court. The attorney for the Green Bay city council says a hearing on whether to remove to mayor from office should go forward.
