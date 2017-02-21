Busy Winter for Road Crews Despite Warm Up
"When we have temperatures moving around, if it goes above freezing and back below freezing, that's the worst thing in the world we can get because that does foster pothole development." Grenier says during the winter they are typically busy working on two main things...plowing snow and patching potholes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC