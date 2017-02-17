Bald Eagle Dies at Green Bay Wildlife Facility
Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Director Mike Reed says it was no surprise that the bald eagle brought to the facility on Tuesday night died Thursday morning. Reed says the bird, which was found motionless on the ground at Kaukauna's La Follette Park on Tuesday, was unresponsive to supportive care, which included providing the animal with warmth and oral feeding/fluids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC