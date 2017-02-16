Bald Eagle Dies at Green Bay Wildlife Facility Thursday, February 16

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Director Mike Reed says it was no surprise that the bald eagle brought to the facility on Tuesday night died Thursday morning. Reed says the bird, which was found motionless on the ground at Kaukauna's La Follette Park on Tuesday, was unresponsive to supportive care, which included providing the animal with warmth and oral feeding/fluids.

