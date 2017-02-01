Arrest made in stolen Crest White Strips case 18 mins ago
UPDATE: On January 25, a 20-year-old woman believed to be responsible for several thefts in Northeastern Wisconsin was taken into custody in Chicago. Her arrest is credited to the help of the Buffalo Grove, Ill., police department who assisted with identifying her.
