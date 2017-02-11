11 a.m. News on Demand- Green Bay Mayor's Move Forward
After escaping a removal petition by one vote, Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt hopes things get back to normal at City Hall The head of the University of Wisconsin says taxpayers are going to pay for work on campus, sooner or later Greater Green Bay YMCA leader says patrons will see a number of program benefits from the $13.5-million dollar reconstruction
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC