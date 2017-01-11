WKTI Still Searching for PD

SCRIPPS Country WKTI /MILWAUKEE VP/GM TOM LANGMYER is still in the hunt for a new PD, a position which has been vacant since the OCTOBER departure of DAYTON KANE, now doubling as PD for CUMULUS Classic Hits WOGB and Triple-A/Alternative WKRU/GREEN BAY, WI . LANGMYER tells ALL ACCESS, "We're searching for the best Country PD in AMERICA to take us over the finish line; we are so close now," citing growth in the most recent DECEMBER PPM monthly among persons 6+ and 18-34.

