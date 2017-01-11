WKTI Still Searching for PD
SCRIPPS Country WKTI /MILWAUKEE VP/GM TOM LANGMYER is still in the hunt for a new PD, a position which has been vacant since the OCTOBER departure of DAYTON KANE, now doubling as PD for CUMULUS Classic Hits WOGB and Triple-A/Alternative WKRU/GREEN BAY, WI . LANGMYER tells ALL ACCESS, "We're searching for the best Country PD in AMERICA to take us over the finish line; we are so close now," citing growth in the most recent DECEMBER PPM monthly among persons 6+ and 18-34.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec 9
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|2
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|5
|The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea...
|Nov '16
|Amy The Distrib...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC