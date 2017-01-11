WKTI Still Searching for PD

WKTI Still Searching for PD

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AllAccess.com

SCRIPPS Country WKTI /MILWAUKEE VP/GM TOM LANGMYER is still in the hunt for a new PD, a position which has been vacant since the OCTOBER departure of DAYTON KANE, now doubling as PD for CUMULUS Classic Hits WOGB and Triple-A/Alternative WKRU/GREEN BAY, WI . LANGMYER tells ALL ACCESS, "We're searching for the best Country PD in AMERICA to take us over the finish line; we are so close now," citing growth in the most recent DECEMBER PPM monthly among persons 6+ and 18-34.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Jan 1 Curious 9
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Dec 9 Amy 1
What Have We Done To Ourselves ? Dec '16 WATCHDOG 2
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Dec '16 WATCHDOG 5
The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea... Nov '16 Amy The Distrib... 1
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,852

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC