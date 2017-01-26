Voter Fraud Should Not Be Top PriorityGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ)...

Voter Fraud Should Not Be Top Priorit...

GREEN BAY, WI Wisconsin's senior Senator says the President should not make investigating possible voter fraud his top priority. Ron Johnson telling WTAQ's Jerry Bader Show today that while ensuring the integrity of elections is "extremely important," he "would not list this as a top priority the Donald Trump administration should be focused on at this time."

