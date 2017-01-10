Video shows suspect stealing drugs
Newly-released video shows what prosecutors say is a man looking for a key to unlock the cabinet where medications were kept inside a Green Bay school. The Brown County district attorney just authorized the release of the video showing 26 year old Cameron Drake, who was arrested for stealing student medications last year from the nurse's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec '16
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|2
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|5
|The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea...
|Nov '16
|Amy The Distrib...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC