UW-L professor answers interesting questions about NFL for best-of story
Mike Haupert, an economics professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was asked to give his opinion on a survey done about the strength of the NFL and some potential challenges coming down the road. Haupert, who is also the executive director of the Cliometric Society, answered questions about the league as part of WalletHub.com's best and worst cities for football fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Jan 18
|bogeyman
|2
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC