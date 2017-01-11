This is why people steal Crest White Strips

Police say this Crest White Strip thief stole more than $6600 worth from CVS and Walgreens locations in Appleton and Green Bay Police are looking for a female shoplifter after six local pharmacies reported she stole Rogaine, razors and thousands of dollars' worth of Crest White Strips, leaving their empty boxes on the shelves. Although the amount she lifted is unusual for police, the crime of shoplifting the pricey teeth-whitening strips is actually very common.

