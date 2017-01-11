This is why people steal Crest White Strips
Police say this Crest White Strip thief stole more than $6600 worth from CVS and Walgreens locations in Appleton and Green Bay Police are looking for a female shoplifter after six local pharmacies reported she stole Rogaine, razors and thousands of dollars' worth of Crest White Strips, leaving their empty boxes on the shelves. Although the amount she lifted is unusual for police, the crime of shoplifting the pricey teeth-whitening strips is actually very common.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|5 hr
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec '16
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC