This is why people steal Crest White ...

This is why people steal Crest White Strips

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Police say this Crest White Strip thief stole more than $6600 worth from CVS and Walgreens locations in Appleton and Green Bay Police are looking for a female shoplifter after six local pharmacies reported she stole Rogaine, razors and thousands of dollars' worth of Crest White Strips, leaving their empty boxes on the shelves. Although the amount she lifted is unusual for police, the crime of shoplifting the pricey teeth-whitening strips is actually very common.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... 5 hr Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Tue Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Jan 1 Curious 9
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Dec '16 Amy 1
What Have We Done To Ourselves ? Dec '16 WATCHDOG 2
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC