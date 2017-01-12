The Printing Industry Loses Zeke Prus...

The Printing Industry Loses Zeke Prustlast

8 hrs ago Read more: Printing Impressions

January 12, 2017 - The printing industry lost a true icon with the passing of Dr. Zeke Prustlast week in Phoenix. "Zeke was a one-in-a-million individual who touched so many people's lives and represented our industry with professionalism, grace, and dignity," noted Printing Industries of America President and CEO Michael Makin.

