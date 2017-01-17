The Perils of IceGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ)...

The Perils of IceGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) - Icy conditions have been...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Layers of ice and slush on sidewalks and parking lots are causing many of us to be extremely vigilant when walking to our cars or into stores. Dr. Jocko Zifferblatt, Emergency Department Medical Director at HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary's Hospitals in Green Bay, says they've been treating people with more than just bumps and bruises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan 15 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan 12 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 10 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Jan 1 Curious 9
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Dec '16 Amy 1
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC