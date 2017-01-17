The Perils of IceGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) - Icy conditions have been...

Layers of ice and slush on sidewalks and parking lots are causing many of us to be extremely vigilant when walking to our cars or into stores. Dr. Jocko Zifferblatt, Emergency Department Medical Director at HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary's Hospitals in Green Bay, says they've been treating people with more than just bumps and bruises.

